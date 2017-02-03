Bumper donation from long-standing hospice supporter

Two hospice services have benefited greatly from the generosity of long time supporter and Bury St Edmunds business man Robert Baxter.

Robert, who owns Chassis Cab in Bury, visited St Nicholas Hospice Care to hand over two iPads for its Orchard Day Centre.

He also donated £1,675 towards a kitchen re–fit for the hospice’s outreach centre in Haverhill, the Burton Centre.

Abby Mayes, hospice corporate fund-raiser, said: “The support the hospice has had from Chassis Cab over many years has been brilliant, everything from putting our livery onto their vans to sponsorship for our Girls Night Out moonlight walk.

“Their latest donation will mean patients will be able to use the iPads whilst using our services, and the funds for the re–fit will mean the Burton Centre’s Haven Cafe will be able to add to the delicious food they already offer.”

