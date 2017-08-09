Build your own St Ed’s wolf

You can now build your own St Edmund’s Wolf but you will have to be handy at laying Lego bricks.

The Wolf pack, based on the statue at Bury St Edmunds’ Southgate Green roundabout, is the third and last Lego kit St Edmundsbury Cathedral has commissioned and only 500 will be made, so they will be collectors’ pieces.

The kits has been designed and produced by Bright Bricks founded in 2010 by the UK’s only LEGO Certified Professional Duncan Titmarsh who is working with the cathedral i to build the Lego model of it currently growing on site.

The 613-piece wolf packs are £75 from the cathedral shop or from this afternoon at www.stedscathedral.uk/lego