Budding writers showcase talent in story competition

As part of the Bury St Edmunds Literature Festival, children from schools in the town put pen to paper for the chance to win a prize for the short story competition.

Adrian Smith-Delgado,12, bagged first prize for the age nine to 12 category with his short story, The Encounter, and Lyla Endean, 13, came first in the 13 to 18 category, with her story, Surrounded by Silence. Adrian also performed his story at the War Memorial on Angel Hill alongside students from West Suffolk College who read war poetry.

Julia Wakelam and Mayor Terry Clements present Lyla Endean with her prize for coming first in the 13-18 category of the Lit Fest short story competition.

They were each awarded with a special Lit Fest trophy and a £30 voucher to spend in Waterstones at a prize giving held on Friday, October 20.

The four runners-up, Fionnghuala Leighton-Scott, Elinor Hurry, Suzanne Lee and Phoebe Garrard, were each given a £10 Waterstones voucher.

Julia Wakelam, one of the festival organisers, said: “The quality of writing was exceptional. We have got the most amazing and talented young people out there.

“It’s great we can do this and encourage our future writers. It was really special.”