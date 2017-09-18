Buddie the stray Staffy needs retirement home

Buddie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, is looking for a new home.

The most loving of dogs, ten-year-old Buddie wants to retire in a place where he can get lots of fuss and attention.

Brought in by one of the RSPCA’s inspectors, Buddie has lived with cats. Introduced properly, he will be will be happy with dog friendly cats or another calm dog.

He has been vaccinated, micro-chipped and flea/worm treated. If you think you can provide a good home to Buddie, call the RSPCA’s dog rehoming coordinator on 01284 703807.