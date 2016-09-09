Bryan’s latest fund raiser

Veteran fund raiser Bryan Garnham may be best known for renovating cycles and mowers for charity from his home in Great Barton, but he now has something bigger on offer.

Friends from Mildenhall have donated their Nissan Micra three-door for him to sell for the charities he supports, which include Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The car is a 2008 model with a 1.2 petrol engine and he is hoping to raise £1,950 by selling it.

Bryan said: “These very good friends of mine have offered me the wife’s car to sell.

“Nissan is donating a set of mats for it plus a safety kit and set of bulbs.”

Bryan is also hoping to find a charity that is interested in a collection of 200 books and CDs which he says are taking up space in his garage, where he works on the bikes and mowers.

Anyone interested in the car, books or CDs – or a bike or mower - should contact Bryan on 01284 787390