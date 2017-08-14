Brunch Means Business network event will launch this year’s Menta Trade Fair in Bury St Edmunds

A free networking event, Brunch Means Business, will open the 9th annual Menta trade fair on Tuesday October 3 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Keynote speaker at the brunch is international jewellery designer Alex Monroe who has a home in Suffolk.

Mr Monroe said: “The county has a vibrant business community and the day will be a great opportunity for companies to showcase their goods and services.

“There is a massive amount of creativity locally and it is sure to be an inspiring day. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and learning about some of the great companies in the region.”

The brunch is expected to attract more than 150 business people and is being held at 11am. It is sponsored by Invest in Suffolk which promotes the county as a great place to de business. Visitors are invited to donate to Menta’s charity of the year Suffolk Mind.

Suffolk County Council leader Colin Noble said: “We’re thrilled to have Alex Monroe speak at the event. His company exhibits and sells internationally and his jewellery designs have a strong sense of his home county of Suffolk. It’s also fantastic that every piece is made in England.”

The Menta trade fair attracts more than 600 visitors and has 100 plus exhibitors. It is sponsored for the 9th year by Atkins Thomson Solicitors.

To book tickets for Brunch Means Business visit www.menta.org.uk and go to the events page.