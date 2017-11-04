Brianna’s fears after dog shakes her cat to death

Brianna Dale feels she lost the rescue cat she has loved for three years because of a moment in which someone was irresponsible.

The 27-year-old let her black cat Napoleon out at her home in Holywell Row last Monday evening between 6pm and 7pm when a German shepherd-type dog ran into her neighbour’s garden, grabbed the cat and shook him to death.

Napoleon the cat was killed by a dog which strayed into a neighbour's garden

Brianna said: “The dog was either off the lead or had escaped from someone’s garden.

“My mum saw it at the end of the close on its own. If someone had been with it they would have come after it.

“It’s just that second, making sure your garden is secure or taking the lead of your dog has left me with a week of crying just because someone wasn’t behaving responsibly.”

Napoleon was thought to be about five-years old. Brianna said: “He was a bit feral when I took him on but I made him a sweet little cat.”

She added, bursting into tears: “I’ve lost my little friend.

“I want people to be aware there’s a dog in the area doing that.

“Next time it could be another dog, a child, someone else’s pet, even an old person.

“It’s not to do with getting anything back, it’s about stopping it happening to anyone else because what I want back, I can’t have.”

She hopes the dog owner will realise the need to ensure the dog is kept under control.

Suffolk Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw a German shepherd-type dog loose in the area that day or who knows where it came from.

A spokeswoman said: “There is an issue of the dog not being under control at the time.”

She added that a dog owner in the area was identified and had been written to with advice on keeping the dog under control and the law on that.

Anyone with onformation about the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 98 of October 24 (the incident was reported the day after it happened).