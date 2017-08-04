Brian in need of help to reach his charity goal

An appointments officer has set himself the task of competing 100 miles on a handcycle to help the hospital which helped him.

Brian Alldis, 30, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, is taking part in the Ipswich Crafted Classique next weekend.

Brian has spina bifida and hydrocephalus and, having been a patient at the hospital over many years, decided he wanted to raise £250 for the MyWiSH charity which supports it.

Brian, who lives in Creeting St Mary, with his 24-year- old wife Amy, said: “The charity supports all areas of the hospital but I have chosen its WiSH Upon A Star appeal, which cares for all the children coming into hospital.

“As a child I had to stay a few times on the Rainbow Ward and I know what great work the staff do.

“The charity isn’t here to replace the NHS but to further enhance the wonderful care the nursing staff give. I hope people will help me reach my goal to make a difference.”

The route of the ride, on August 12, starts at the Waterfront in Ipswich and makes its way through Bucklesham, Martlesham, Woodbridge, Orford, Yoxford, Wickham Market and Grundisburgh.

Brian is a member of West Suffolk Wheelers and is determined to complete the ride.

“It gives me the chance to put something back to the hospital which cared for me so well,” he said.

“It’s going to be fast downhill but a bit slow uphill.”

To sponsor Brian, go to justgiving.com/Craftedclassic100