Brewing up funds for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Fund-raisers across West Suffolk have been baking tasty treats and making a brew for Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning today.

Among those taking part was the Macmillan Information and Support Centre, in Bury St Edmunds, which has so far raised about £700.

The centre’s coffee morning was in tribute to one of its volunteers, who ran last year’s event and passed away in February.

Nicky McKee, centre manager, said: “The patients want to give back to support a good cause and they enjoy coming back if they haven’t seen us for a while.”

