Breckland Council to consult on new local plan

Local plan documents that will shape future growth and development in Breckland until 2036 were endorsed by cabinet members on Tuesday.

The draft documents – which show preferred sites for new housing and employment, and outline suggested changes to settlement boundaries – will go out to public consultation on September 19.

Once adopted in 2017, the new local plan will set out the policies used to determine planning applications and the sites to meet the housing requirements. It will also identify a five-year supply of housing land which will give the council more control of the location of new housing and will reduce the likelihood of ad-hoc development.

The six-week consultation will be available on Breckland Council’s website and there will be copies of the documents at its offices and in the district’s libraries. There will also be drop-in events throughout the district.