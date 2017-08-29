Breckland Council runs job fair in Thetford which will help employers and those seeking work and retraining

A job fair is being staged in Thetford at the Carnegie Rooms on Tuesday September 26 between 10am and 1pm.

Organised jointly between Breckland Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, it will enable people seeking work to find out what opportunities are available and also allow employers to recruit those they need.

This is one of five fairs being run across Breckland.

Cllr Adrian Stasiak, Breckland member for growth and commercialisation, said: “While job fairs are obviosly of great value to the unemployed it also allows those in employment who want to examine their options for a new career path or to develop their skills to talk directly to employers and training organisations in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.”