BREAKING: Emergency services on scene of ‘serious’ crash between lorries and car on A140 at Mendlesham

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road accident on the A140 at Mendlesham.

Suffolk Police were called at 11.20am today to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A140, near Brockford, between two lorries and one car.

The road is currently closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted via the A1120 at Earl Stonham, and southbound traffic is being directed via Town Lane towards Mickfield.

More to follow.