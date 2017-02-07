Break-ins at Thetford pubs and hotels

Police are investigating a series of raids on licensed premises in Thetford at the weekend.

The first was between 5pm on Friday and midday on Saturday at the Thomas Paine Hotel, in Whitehart Street, when someone entered forced a ground floor window, searched rooms and stole cash.

The Red Lion pub in Thetford.

Then someone was seen damaging a sensor floodlight with what is believed to have been a crowbar at the back of the Red Lion Inn in Market Place at about 11.40pm on Friday.

Finally, between 2.30am and 11.30am on Saturday someone broke into The Albion on Castle Street by forcing a window. A search was carried out but nothing was stolen.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has information concerning the incidents.

Witnesses should call Detective Constable Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.