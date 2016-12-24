Brave Bury St Edmunds boy is chosen to be Ipswich Town’s Boxing Day mascot

A brave Bury St Edmunds boy who is undergoing treatment for cancer has been chosen to be Ipswich Town Football Club’s mascot at their Boxing Day match.

Oliver Turner, aged five, was diagnosed in March with kidney cancer Wilms’ tumour and has had surgery to remove the tumour and his kidney.

He continues with a gruelling plan of chemotherapy but was given a boost after being chosen by Ipswich Town to be their mascot at their match against Fulham on Boxing Day at Portman Road.

It follows a visit to West Suffolk Hospital by players Cole Skuse, Tom Laurence and goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski, who delivered presents to children on the Rainbow Ward.

Oliver’s dad Russell has supported Ipswich Town all of his life and went to his first match aged five.

He said: “I cannot believe that I will be able to take Oliver to his first game at the same age.

“He’s actually going to be walking the team on, I will be so proud of him. I have wanted to take him to his first match for so long but have not been able to due to the last nine months of his treatment.

“Cancer removes these times and I will never take anything for granted again. We remain in the day and take each day as it comes, but this is something to look forward to and I cannot thank the club and the players enough, it really is going to be a memory to treasure for life.”