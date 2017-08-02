Brandon woman’s death was accidental, inquest rules

A woman who suffered a fatal injury when she fell down stairs at her Brandon home refused offers of medical help, an inquest has heard.

Kathryn Swan, 31, collided with a glass-topped table as she fell in the early hours of July 25, last year.

On Tuesday an inquest at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, in Ipswich, was told that Mrs Swan, who had been drinking, refused offers by her husband to call for medical help.

Instead, Mrs Swan asked to be taken to her bed where she was later found by her husband to be unresponsive.

Paramedics called to the house were unable to revive her and she was declared dead.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley said a post-mortem examination showed Mrs Swan had sustained a rupture to her liver as a result of the fall down stairs.

The post-mortem report concluded that Mrs Swan had been liable to an increased risk of trauma to her liver because of alcohol abuse. She was found to have considerably more alcohol in her blood than the legal drink-drive limit.

Mr Parsley said reports indicated that Mrs Swan, who suffered from depression and anxiety, had a history of declining offers of medical help.

The coroner recorded a conclusion that Mrs Swan’s death was accidental, arising from a fall in which she suffered a rupture to her liver.