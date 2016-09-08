Brandon’s Emma-Louise raises £155 towards friend Jasmine’s operation

Emma-Louise Lovegrove was determined to help raise money towards an operation her four-year-old friend Jasmine Moxam needs to help her walk, so she organised a table-top tombola at her school.

The six-year-old Lakenheath primary School pupil’s mum Toni Tippett said: “She was only doing five tickets for £1 and I said ‘If you get £20 it will be brilliant’.

“When we added it up she was beside herself because it was £155!”

In January the BFP told the story of Jasmine, from Beck Row, who was denied a selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) operation to counter the effects of spastic diaplegic cerebral palsy, which causes painful muscle spasms, because the NHS will not fund it.

Her mother Sally Morton is trying to raise the money to pay for the operation privately but needs £30,000.

Emma-Louise, from Brandon, had met Jasmine at Toni’s day nursery, Butterflies in Lakenheath.

Toni said: “Jasmine was always asking her to do cartwheels, because she couldn’t do them herself.”

Emma-Louise, right, is pictured with Jasmine, centre, and her twin sister Summer.