Brandon nursery is rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

Brandon’s Teddy Bears Nursery School has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspected the Norwood Road nursery on January 31 and found it had ‘weak’ leadership and ‘inconsistent’ teaching.

A report published today (February 17) said: “The leadership and management are weak and poor practice is having a significant impact on children’s safety and well-being, and learning and development.”

Inspectors’ findings included that ‘staff’s planning for children’s learning is ineffective’ and the lead practitioner for safeguarding ‘does not have a secure knowledge of current guidance and legislation on how to keep children safe’.

They also found there were ‘no suitable arrangements in place to support children who have special educational needs or disabilities’ and ‘staff are not alert to the needs of the youngest children’.

The report said: “Activities are often too advanced for some children and are consistently focused on older, more capable children.”

It added: “Children are not well prepared for school or the next stage in their learning. They do not engage well in the activities provided and quickly lose interest before moving on to more mundane, repetitive play, which lacks challenge.”

Inspectors reported that staff ‘do not ensure that the youngest children maintain a healthy lifestyle at all times’ and ‘fail to notice children who are left without drinks at snack time’.

However, they noted staff provided children with healthy food to eat and managed their behaviour ‘appropriately’, encouraging them ‘to be kind to others and to use good manners’.

Staff’s encouragement of the children to be independent in some self-care skills, such as putting on their shoes and coats, was also singled out as a strength.

Phillippa Wortley, proprietor and manager of the nursery, said she had arranged meetings with parents next week to discuss the Ofsted inspection and ‘explain everything’ that had happened since, which includes staff have attended training courses.

She said the report was ‘fairly written’ and included some ‘good comments’ about the nursery children’s behaviour, independence and healthy food options.

“We’ve been working with the local authority, we’ve got a good action plan in place and we’ve already made most of the changes that were necessary,” she said.

Teddy Bears Nursery opened in July last year and cares for 40 children aged from three months to five years.

Find out more about the nursery at www.teddybearsnurseryschool.webs.com.

To read the Ofsted report in full go to www.reports.ofsted.gov.uk.