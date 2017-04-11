Brandon man died from multiple injuries in motorcycle crash

A Brandon man died from multiple injuries after his motorcycle crashed, an inquest has been told.

Andrew Snowie, 59, of The Paddocks, suffered head and chest injuries in the impact on March 4 as he drove between Brandon and Thetford.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard on Monday that Mr Snowie veered across the road and collided with a fence.

No other vehicles were involved.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley said a post mortem examination concluded that Mr Snowie died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

Mr Snowie worked as a caretaker.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 30 to allow the completion of enquiries.