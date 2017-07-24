Brandon face-painter to teach the art in workshops

A Brandon-based professional face-painter will be hosting a variety of workshops designed to allow everyone to ‘have a go’ at the art.

After 10 years in the industry, Claire Harris, of Face It Face Painting & Body Art in Brandon, has decided it is ‘time to share the secrets and tips of the trade’.

Children can take part in interactive workshops on August 11 and 14 while older teenagers can learn how to create special effects like burns and bruises on August 18, all at the Church Institute, in Brandon.

Adults, meanwhile, can learn the basics and what to do when setting up a business in a ‘beginners face-painting’ workshop at the Southgate Community Centre, in Bury St Edmunds, on September 16.

Find out more at www.faceitfaceandbodyart.co.uk.