Bradfield St George man denies £70,000 of fraud

A man from Bradfield St George has appeared in court to deny 14 fraud offences.

David Aves, 59, of Freewood Street, pleaded not guilty to the allegations today at Ipswich Crown Court.

Aves is charged with offences alleged to have involved a total of more than £70,000 worth of plant and machinery which the prosecution say he offered for sale but did not own.

The allegations span the period from December 8, 2015 to February 17 this year and are said to have involved a number of victims.

Judge Martyn Levett told Aves that he would continue to be remanded in custody until he reappears in court for a further preliminary hearing in January.

Aves’ trial is expected to take place in the New Year.