Boys’ Brigade hosts anniversary fete in Stowmarket

The 1st Mid Suffolk (Stowmarket) Boys’ Brigade Company has celebrated two important milestones.

An anniversary fete was held on Pikes Meadow at Combs Ford to mark the company’s 125th session since being founded in 1981 and 25 years since it re-formed as the Stowmarket Boys Brigade Centenary band in 1991.

The Boys’ Brigade Band, memorabilia in the Boys’ Brigade hall, a bouncy castle, traditional games, a tea tent, barbecue, ice cream and candy floss all featured as part of the event.

Captain Martin Gray said: “The fete was a great way to celebrate our anniversaries and it was thrilling to see so many families enjoying themselves playing the games or chatting over a cup of tea and cake.”

The band is currently recruiting new members. Call 01449 672696 for details.