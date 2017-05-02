Boyface author wants Bury St Edmunds youngsters to be stars of play

Children’s author James Campbell will see one of his Boyface books brought to life on a stage in Bury St Edmunds this November.

The Ringshall-based author has spent two decades entertaining youngsters with his unique blend of comedy and storytelling and, in recent years, has produced a series of fun, imaginative books.

Children's author James Campbell

His stories all centre on a boy, named Boyface, whose family are stripemongers – people skilled in the art of removing stripes from things like zebras and putting them on other things, such as hamsters.

Now the third book in the series, Boyface and the Uncertain Ponies, is set to be performed at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, this November.

But there is a catch – Mr Campbell wants the stars of the show to be children aged between seven and 12 who live in the Bury area.

“We have a wonderful director and a composer writing the music, all we need now are some actors,” he said, adding that no experience of performing is necessary and he has written parts to suit everyone.

He said: “There is Boyface himself, of course, and his parents who are called Mr and Mrs Antelope but they are not actual antelopes – that’s just their name. There is also a tartan badger, a lady with a bun in her hair and lots of singing and uncertain ponies.”

“An uncertain pony is a pony that has gone uncertain on a quantum level,” he explained.

“Most of them were zebras before Boyface started tinkering with them but once they have gone uncertain there is no telling what they could be.”

A summer school will be held in Bury from August 29 until September 2 for those involved, with weekly rehearsals to take place thereafter.

For more details, or to book a place, email bookings@thejamescampbell.com.