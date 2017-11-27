Boy robbed on way to school in Bury

Police are hunting a man who robbed a 15-year-old boy on his way to school in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday.

The boy was walking on Northgate Avenue between the footbridge over the A14 and the Raynham Road junction at about 8.05am when he was approached from behind by person who pressed something into his back.

The attacker told the victim to get his money out and to drop it on the floor without turning around.

The frightened boy placed £10 on the floor and was told to keep walking and not turn around.

The attacker is described as male and wearing a black fabric coat, of which the boy only saw the sleeve as the thief picked up the money.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area should call Bury CID on 101 quoting 37/75381/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.