Boutique hotel is praised for high quality of food and wine

Boutique hotel and restaurant Tuddenham Mill is celebrating after being acclaimed by the AA and The Good Food Guide.

For the second year running, the Mill’s restaurant has been awarded the AA Notable Wine List 2016 commendation and received a very high cooking score of five from the restaurant guide.

Paul Richardson, assistant general manager at Tuddenham Mill, in High Street, said: “It was a magnificent pleasure to receive the AA Notable Wine List commendation for the second year.

“I constantly strive to improve the list, and aim to cater for all budgets and tastes, looking for top quality, value for money, and most of all, wines that are interesting and out of the ordinary.”

The Good Food Guide 2017 again rated Tuddenham Mill’s restaurant as one of the best eating establishments in Suffolk.

The Mill was one of only two restaurants in Suffolk to be awarded a cooking score of five, which indicates exact cooking techniques and a degree of ambition, showing balance and depth of flavour in dishes.

The guide is rewritten each year based on unannounced inspections and readers’ feedback and rating.

Judges for the guide stated they were impressed by Tuddenham Mill’s setting and Head Chef, Lee Bye’s talented cooking.

They stated: “Contemporary touches such as bare black tables and downlights set the scene for Lee Bye’s increasingly assured cooking, which shows his liking for zesty flavours, intricacy and the trappings of reinvented British cuisine.”