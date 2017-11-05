Bosses face up to challenges in Nowton jungle

Business leaders from West Suffolk and Thetford faced trials and tribulations during St Nicholas Hospice Care’s I’m a CEO...Get Me Out of Here! in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds and raised around £20,000.

Last Friday saw the 12 contestants subjected to challenges such as a blindfolded animal guessing game and an interesting eating task.

Contestants had to hold and identify an Australian bearded dragon, corn snake, gecko and rat, However it was the guinea pig that most struggled to identify.

A smoothie of tripe and mealworms was then drunk before eating pig’s eyes, ears, snout and brains to score points.

The new king of Nowton Jungle was Andrew Speed, managing director of St Edmundsbury Financial Services, as well as chairman of Bury Town Council.

He said: “I think everyone would agree to have raised almost £20,000 for the hospice is what it has all really been about.”

This is the third time the hospice has held the gruesome day of challenges.

Abby Mayes, the hospice ‘s corporate fund raiser, said: “It will make such a difference to so many people and their families.”

For more information on the hospice visit www.stnicholashospice.org.uk