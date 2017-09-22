Bosses face bush-tucker trial

St Nicholas Hospice Care are set to put the heads of local businesses from West Suffolk and Thetford through some stomach churning challenges on October 27 at Nowton Park to raise money for the charity.

The third I’m a CEO...Get Me Out of Here has warned its contestants to expect some less than appetising snacks and some visits from the animal kingdom they would ordinarily like to avoid.

One person stepping up for the challenge is James Fisher, from Thetford, who is managing director of Bilco UK and Europe, in Park Farm Business Centre in Fornham St Genevieve.

He said: “Elaine Carr from our marketing agency put forward the idea and there were so many reasons for me to get involved. I have had close friends and relatives who have had end-of-life care there and they are unbelievable in what they do”

Back in August 2000 Mr Fisher, who is married with two children, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia but after having treatment, which included intense radio and chemotherapy, he now leads a normal life.

But he realises it could have been a different scenario which could have required the services of somewhere like St Nicholas Hospice.

He said: “One of the things when I was diagnosed, over the first few months, that my wife pointed out is everybody asked how I was and nobody asked how my family were coping with it and she was so right,

“It affects the families as well as the patient and this is recognised by the incredible care provided by the hospice.”

Mr Fisher has already hit his £1,000 target set for the event but he wants to increase it to £2,500

He said: “I am competitive and I have seen the targets set by others who are participating in the event. On the day I am determined to win and equally I am determined to raise the most funds for this fantastic charity.”

The brief says that many skills, including shelter building, will be needed but one of the events sections does have him a little concerned.

He said: “I also understand that there is a touching challenge which in previous years has included snakes. My worst fear is that this year might include frogs or toads which are my worst nightmare.”

To donate on James’ fund raising page go to stnicholashospicecare.echoleft.com/fundraising/james-fisher-im-a-ceo-get-me-out-of-here