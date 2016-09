Bomb Squad officers have blown up what was believed to be a live World War 2 mortar round this afternoon.

Suffolk Police say they were called at about 1.40pm by someone working in a garden in Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds, who had found a ‘bomb’ about 30cm long.

A picture was sent to an Army Bomb Disposal unit who recovered the shell and were escorted to a field where it was blown up at 4.10pm.