Body found at Needham Lake

A man has been found dead at a beauty spot in Needham Market.

Police were called to Needham Lake in Coddenham Road, at 6.30am this morning after a member of the public reported finding a body.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man believed to be in his 70s was recovered from the water.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

A police cordon was in place at the lake but has now been lifted.