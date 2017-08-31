BMW coupe stolen in Holywell Row burglary

Police are appealing to the public for information after a Black BMW 435i Gran Coupe was taken during a burglary from an address in The Street, Holywell Row, near Mildenhall.

When stolen, the car displayed the registration WJ15YLW.

Suffolk Police say the burglary appears to have occurred while the owners were away for the bank holiday, between August 25 and 28.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in this area during this period, or have any information you think may assist police, call 101 quoting 37/57408/17.