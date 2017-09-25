Blaze engulfs 500 tonnes of straw in Rougham

Firefighters battled a blaze which engulfed 500 tonnes of straw in Rougham over the weekend.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue rushed to the incident involving a straw stack on Rougham Heath, in Elderstub Lane, at about 11pm on Saturday.

Six engines attended to combat the fire and they doused woodland, next to the stack, with water to stop the flames spreading.

The incident was under control by about 7am on Sunday and crews used a digger to pick apart the straw and prevent it from reigniting.

Fire crews remained at the scene throughout Sunday and the incident had been dealt with by about 4.30am this morning (Monday).

Suffolk Police were called as smoke was drifting across the A14 and motorists were alerted via warning signs.