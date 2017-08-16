Blades and swords handed in during police operation

A national week of action against knife crime saw 366 bladed items handed in across Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall, as well as one arrest.

Operation Sceptre took place from July 17-23, aiming to highlight the risks carrying a bladed weapon could bring and target offenders who use and carry knives.

Terry Audus, 32, of Cutters Close, Beck Row, was arrested in Mildenhall on July 20. He was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 14, but failed to show and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

An amnesty bin in Bury contained 252 bladed items including two swords, while another in Mildenhall had 114 bladed items.

The bins were previously emptied in May 2017.

Superintendent Simon Mills said: “Operation Sceptre is part of our ongoing proactive work across Suffolk to take knives off the streets and out of the hands of offenders. The relatively small numbers of weapons recovered and the limited number of arrests for possession of knives during this period points to the success of previous work.

“There is no excuse to carry a knife in Suffolk. Knife crime can have devastating consequences and if you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested, could be put before the court and brought to justice.

“Knives do not keep you safe – quite the opposite. By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, being more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself. If you believe that somebody you know is carrying a knife, do the right thing and report it to us or Crimestoppers – it could save a life.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “The Bin a Blade campaign and the use of these bins is a great way of highlighting the issue of knife crime. I would encourage anyone who has a knife or any other weapon to dispose of them responsibly and immediately. Ultimately it is about making Suffolk as safe as possible.”