Bildeston bike shop Lifecycle UK voted best in the east of England

A Bildeston bike shop has been named the best in the east of England, after Cycling Weekly magazine set out to uncover Britain’s best bike shops.

Lifecycle UK, in High Street, came top of the list in the east category of the competition, which saw over 21,000 people cast their votes throughout the summer.

Rob Morse, owner of the shop, said: “It’s lovely to have won. It mirrors how we feel about the business and what we put into it. It’s very nice to get the recognition.”

The shop is run by Rob along with fellow bike-enthusiasts Richard Sherwood and Mat Shotbolt who, between them, have around 40 years of experience.

“We’re a lot more clued up than most which really helps give people the service and attention they need,” said Rob.

The three men were not aware they were even being considered for the prize until after the voting had closed.

““It was all a bit of a shock to us. But we have got a loyal fanbase who appreciate what we do for them,” said Rob.

“When you live in a small community like this, you get to know people and people get to know you and I think they appreciate that.”

Runners-up to Lifecycle UK were JD Cycles in Benfleet, Yellow Jersey Cycles in Billericay, Aerocycles in Haverhill and Lee Valley Cycles in Harlow. Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative scooped the top award of the nation’s best bike shop.