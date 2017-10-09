Bikers’ ride out remembers William Warren who died after a road accident in Stowmarket six years ago

A biker ride out in memory of schoolboy William Warren will be held on Thursday October 12.

Bikers will meet at Beacon Hill Services between the A140 and A14 between 2.30pm and 3pm before setting off at 3.45pm for a slow ride down the A14, through Cedars Park to Navigation Approach, Stowmarket, where William was fatally injured in a car accident six years ago.

10-year-old William Warren died in October last year after being hit by a car on Navigation Approach in Stowmarket

A 4pm his family, who live in Needham Market, will lay a wreath at the spot where the accident happened when William, 10, was returning from school and was in collision with a car as he crossed the road.

William’s mum Tracey and his friend Jess Chaplin will join the ride out while his dad Tim and sister Kate will be on the road bridge for the small ceremony at 4pm. Last year some 60 bikers from around East Anglia took part in the ride out and this year Tim asked them to once again take to the road.

Organiser Richard Collins said: “Last year the response was very good and this year we are expecting a lot more bikers to turn up.”

Tim said that as well as a memorial to William it was also important to maintain awareness about children and road safety as the road is used by youngsters travelling to and from school.

The event is in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. It is organised through the East Anglian Bikers club and marks the anniversary of William’s death.