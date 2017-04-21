Bikers deliver Easter eggs to hospital and charity

Kind-hearted bikers delivered scores of Easter eggs to children at West Suffolk Hospital and a disability charity.
More than 40 bikers from across East Anglia gathered at Little Chef at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills to deliver more than 100 eggs to the Rainbow Ward at the hospital on Sunday, April 16.
Groups represented included the Bury St Edmunds A14 scooter club, Breckland Buccaneers and the Titans MCC. As well as the Easter eggs, they also delivered 20 teddies knitted by Lindsay Judd, from Barton Mills.
They have held an egg run and a Christmas toy run for about 14 years.
Organiser Barbara Craig said: “Everyone was chuffed (with the eggs) and we always get a good reception.”
Her sister Sheila works for Transeast, in Kenya, which donated about £50 towards Easter eggs.
Meanwhile, Easter came early to children and families at disability charity Scope, in Shakers Lane, Bury, on Sunday, April 9.
Organised by Tom Brickell, Bury and District Motorcycle Action Group and friends donated more than 60 Easter eggs and £415.77.
The annual event left the British Sugar Beet Sports and Social Club where 47 bikes and three trikes formed a procession through the villages before completing a circuit of the town.