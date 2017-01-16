Bid for Suffolk baronet’s finest Wedgewood set

Parts of a 250-year-old Wedgewood dinner service that once belonged to a Suffolk baronet and MP are expected to fetch up to £10,000 when they go under the hammer next month.

The fine creamware tureen, plates and pair of wine coolers bear the coat of arms of the then newly established Blake Baronet.

They were first owned by Sir Patrick Blake who bought Langham Hall between Stowlangtoft and Walsham le Willows after marrying the sister of horse racing philanthropist Sir Charles Bunbury.

Sir Patrick, heir to the family’s estate, which included land at Bardwell and sugar plantations on St Kitts, and his wife Anabella brought up their children at Langham but also had a house in Cavendish Square, London.

Sir Patrick was MP for Sudbury from 1768 to 1784.

Duke’s Auctioneers, who will be selling the items at their Dorchester sales rooms on February 23, say it is thought the service was used at Langham Hall. They expect the items to sell for between £5,000 and £10,000.

Auctioneer and senior valuer Matthew Denney said: “This magnificent tureen, the wine coolers and other items from this important armorial service are amongst the finest examples of Wedgewood creamware to have been produced.

“The exuberance of the design, alongside the elaborate coats of arms, beautifully demonstrate the remarkable products Wedgewood could create for his most important clients.

“Creating a service of this type when raised to title will have been a terrifically fashionable thing to do.”

Porcelain was called ‘white gold’ at the time and such fine ceramics were only made in England from about 1740.