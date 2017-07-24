Beth launches bid to make her dream a reality

A Bury St Edmunds teenager is appealing for help to pay her fees at a top London drama school.

Beth Easdown, 19, has won a place at the prestigious Drama Centre, but needs to raise the money needed to take her place in September.

She said: “It has been my dream for as long as I can remember to train at an accredited drama school such as this and become a professional actor.

“But I cannot make this dream a reality unless I can fund-raise a sufficient amount to pay for the tuition fees. I am determined to try and do everything I can to try and make this possible.”

Beth is one of just 20 students this year to win a place at Drama Centre, which has trained stars including Colin Firth, Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan. She has launched a crowdfunding page to help raise the £10,000 she needs to take her place – with the fund currently standing at £1,190.

Beth started singing lessons when she was eight, before performing with The Voice Squad, Suffolk Young People’s Theatre, LMA Stage School and the Irving Stage Company.

She auditioned for the National Youth Theatre in 2015 before being signed by a modelling agency, which helped her to win the leading role in an Italian television commercial.

She is now part of West Suffolk College’s extended diploma in performance and production arts, where she has played leading roles at Conservatoire EAST.

Beth added: “Performing is such a big part of my life and has got me through some of the most difficult times.

“The last few years have thrown big challenges my way and at times I wasn’t sure I would be able to get through them. However through all of my lowest moments, where I was close to giving up, it was my desire and determination to perform that motivated me to carry on.”

To support Beth, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/drama-school-fundraising