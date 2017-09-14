Best Before project launches shop at Elsey’s Yard in Bury St Edmunds

A project aimed to make the most of our food is launching in Bury St Edmunds.

The Best Before Project shop opened in Elsey’s Yard, Risbygate Street in August and aims to provide good quality food which, while past its best before date, is safe to use and to educate people about the difference between ‘best before’ and ‘use by’ labelling.

The shop launches on Tuesday with an official opening by Cllr David Nettleton whose locality funding helped set it up.

Snacks will be available from the culinary talents of Maria Broadbent from Casa Del Mar to showcase the tasty delights that can be created using food past its best before date.

Hilary Whitwell, founder of the Bury group, said: “ It’s been really exciting. We have a Facebook page and there has been lots of interest and a lot of positive response. It feels like this is the right time for something like this to happen.”

Hilary was involved in the London Best Before Project which redistributes food to prevent it going into landfill and when she moved back to Bury decided to start a group here.

Food is donated by Tesco through the Fair-share scheme and donations also come from The Bodhi Tree in the Traverse and Far Away Foods in St John’s Street. Food is free at the shop which opens every Tuesday 10am-2pm

Donations are welcome and anyone wanting to get involved can contact Hilary at hilarywhitwell@yahoo.co.uk or visit the Facebook page at Best Before Project- Bury St Edmunds.