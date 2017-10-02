Bernard’s MBE presented in the garden he created in West Stow

Bernard Tickner, who created Fullers Mill Garden and laid the foundations for the neighbouring Lackford Lakes nature reserve, has been presented with his MBE medal.

Mr Tickner, 93, was presented with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal by Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, at Fullers Mill Garden, his home in West Stow since 1958.

He was awarded it in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June in recognition for services to wildlife conservation and horticulture, relating to his voluntary conservation work in Suffolk and for his work at Fullers Mill Garden.

Peter Newman, chief executive of the gardeners’ charity Perennial, says:“This honour is richly deserved by Bernard and we are all thrilled to see him presented with it in the beautiful setting of Fullers Mill Garden.

“His contribution to the local brewing industry in Suffolk has seen long-standing economic growth and worldwide renown for Greene King. His place in the world of horticulture, through the creation of Fullers Mill Garden and his subsequent gifting of it to Perennial, and his pivotal role in the creation of important wildlife reserves in this part of Suffolk, shall be his legacy for many generations to come.”

Mr Tickner said: “I am truly honoured to have been made an MBE. I have loved living in this part of Suffolk and feel very fortunate to have been able to work and live here for as long as I have.”

For more on the garden see www.fullersmillgarden.org.uk