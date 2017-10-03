Bereavement Café to offer support for those coping with loss

A charity’s support for those experiencing the loss of loved ones is being brought into the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

A weekly drop-in session for those coping with bereavement, run by St Nicholas Hospice Care, is set to start in The Apex, Charter Square, on October 11.

Running from 10am to noon, the Bereavement Café will be a space where people can talk about the pain of loss and also find courage and strength in knowing they are not alone.

St Nicholas Hospice Care family support practitioner Bianca Neumann-May, who is leading the project, said: “Losing a loved one can turn your world upside down and make you feel lost.

“Everyone experiences grief in a unique way. We want the Bereavement Café to be a place where people who have had similar experiences and share their stories.”

The drop-in is not designed to be a counselling session but described as a supportive environment for reflection, conversation and a place where people will be able to find mutual support and encouragement.

All sessions will be overseen by hospice staff and volunteers who will be able to offer further advice and guidance.

There will also be information and sign-posting to other hospice support and services.

For more information on the session visit www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk