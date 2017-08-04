Bench at Bury St Edmunds nature reserve is ‘ripped apart’ by vandals

Have your say

Two councillors have hit out at vandals who ‘ripped apart’ a wooden bench at a Bury St Edmunds nature reserve.

Cllrs David Nettleton and Julia Wakelam paid for the bench to be installed at Tayfen Nature Reserve two years ago to encourage people to stop sitting on children’s play equipment nearby.

A wooden post at the entrance to the reserve, designed to prevent vehicles from gaining access, has also disappeared. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, Cllr Nettleon was informed by a resident on Monday morning that the bench had been destroyed.

A wooden post at the entrance to the reserve, designed to prevent vehicles from gaining access, has also disappeared.

Cllr Nettleton is arranging for both items to be replaced with more durable ‘vandal proof’ materials.

He said: “We must not let the vandals win.

“We can’t let people get away with damaging this town. We’ve got to fight back.

“I didn’t think anyone would damage the bench like that - they’ve ripped it apart.”

He would like a metal replacement for the bench and a drop-down iron post which is lockable to be installed.

Cllr Wakelam said she was ‘really upset’ that the bench had been targeted.

She added: “What on earth are people thinking destroying things that give others pleasure? They’ve got very sad lives.

“I’ve never been able to get my head around vandalism.”