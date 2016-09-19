Be prepared to mark 6th Bury Scouts’ 70th

Anyone who has belonged to the Sixth Bury St Edmunds Scout Group is invited to join its 70th anniversary event on September 25.

The group has a service at St Mary’s Church at 3.30pm followed by refreshments at the Athenaeum.

The group was formed in January 1946, sponsored by St Mary’s Church, under Scoutmaster Douglas Whitewick with only six 11-year-old scouts, plus a cub pack under Akela Mabel Hammond.

After St Mary’s sold its Mission Hall in 1948 it moved to several different locations before opening its own building in 1967, which cost them £3,615 3s 11d.

See their Facebook group ‘70 years of 6th Bury Scouts’.