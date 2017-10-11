Battle Honours for Honington’s RAF Regiments

Five of the seven RAF Regiment squadrons at Honington have been granted Battle Honours for their roles in the Iraq campaign between 2003 and 2011.

Numbers I and 26 have the higher honour of being able to emblazon ‘IRAQ 2003- 2011’ on squadron standards denoting enemy contact and gallantry under fire.

Numbers II, 3, and 15 have the lesser honour the recognises their part in the campaign.

The honours announced by the Ministry of Defence today are among 27 to operational flying squadrons and eight to RAF Regiment squadrons for their service during Operation Telic in Iraq plus 13 to operational flying squadrons taking part in Operations Deference and Ellamy in Libya.