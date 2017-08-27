Barton Mills hotel’s Winter Ball will help raise funds for Sulsar searchers

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Sulsar) will benefit from a charity winter ball being held at The Bull Inn, Barton Mills, on December 1.

The hotel has helped the family of missing airman Corrie McKeague and wants to recognise the effort Sulsar has put in since he went missing on September 24.

Corrie McKeague

The Bull’s Cheryl Hickman said: “We had not even heard of Sulsar and their amazing works. However, having stood closely with Corrie’s family through this horrific ongoing time, one thing that stood out was this team of people that are absolutely dedicated and committed to finding Corrie.

“These people have regular jobs and are finding time to search, sometimes in absolutely horrific weather conditions.

“They don’t get paid to search for your loved one and rely on charity donations.”

Tickets are on sale at The Bull at £49 with £10 going to Sulsar. In addition there will be an auction and raffle on the night so they are looking for companies prepared to donate items or experiences for that.

Cheryl is also looking for local bands to help make the evening special.

Call Cheryl or Sonia Hickman on 01638 711001 or email them at reception@bullinn-bartonmills.com