Barrow graduate and Miracle Tea Studios launch their Ruya game after its success at Tranzfuser event

Games creator Miracle Tea has launched its new game Ruya through the app store and iTunes.

The team, which includes Barrow graduate Tom Andrews, created a successful game which won funding at the Tranzfuser event, a platform for graduates to enter the games industry. See https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/ruya/id1221679100

The game features cute characters which inhabit a world of dreams with players invuited to solve a series of puzzles.

Tom works for Orbital Media in Stowmarket and created the proptype at the university of Suffolk

He said: “Tranzfuser for me has changed my life. It has enabled me to focus my time on what I’m good at and with the game that I’m so passionate about. I’ve achieved so much in the past year and it’s all been down to the opportunities that Tranzfuser gives graduates.”

The Eastern Enterprise Hub was a host for the Tranzfuser event which showcased the ideas and products at the EGX, Birmingham. Tom’s team won £25,000 in funding from the UK Games Fund.

To obtain a copy go to Ruya