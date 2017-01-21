Barningham student’s London to Paris cycling challenge

Aeronautical engineering student Jonathan Gilroy will be cycling more than 234 miles for charity this summer.

Mr Gilroy, of Barningham, is planning to bike from London to Paris over three days in July in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

His motivation to help the charity comes after his aunt developed the ‘devastating disease’.

The Loughborough University student said: “Over 50,000 people each year are affected by breast cancer, one of which was my aunty.

“Having been personally affected by this, I feel this demanding event is the perfect opportunity to help make a change through this great charity.”

To support Mr Gilroy search ‘Jony’s London to Paris’ at www.everydayhero.com.