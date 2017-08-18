Search

Bardwell church tower to open to the public on Sunday

Bardwell Church tower, which is opening to the public on Sunday August 20
A rare opportunity to climb the steps of Bardwell church tower takes place on Sunday.

The bi-annual open event at the 15th century church gives members of the public the chance to see the tower – which is unusual because it has a tower with a spirette, rising to 100 feet above ground level – close-up.

The views from the parapet – which is 86 feet above ground level – are worth the climb up the spiral staircase as on a good day the wind turbines on Eye airfield 12 miles away can be seen.

The tower also houses a medieval wooden bell frame, which was superseded by a steel frame installed in 2009 with eight bells, some dating from the 18th century.

There is also a chiming cage clock dating from 1659.

The tower is open 2-5pm, with admission free but donations welcome. The rest of the church will also be open , with cream teas and refreshments available.