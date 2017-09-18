Bands take home prizes at Cambridge music awards

Two Bury St Edmunds based bands won at the New Music Generator (NMG) awards in Cambridge last weekend.

Gaffa Tape Sandy scooped the Indie category and Deep city got the 18 and under band prize at a red carpet event at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

The NMG Awards were devised by Tim Willett, the presenter of The New Music Generator which is broadcast on the radio station Cambridge 105 to celebrating the achievements and potential of artists based in East Anglia.