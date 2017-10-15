Bands hit the right note for health charity

Sales from a compilation album by Bury St Edmunds bands have funded a scheme to help people with mental health issues.

In July this year, This is the Sound of Sugar Town, Volume 2, was released on vinyl and digital downloads. It featured 13 acts, with all the profits donated to East Anglian mental health charity, Julian Support.

Having raised £900, the charity has now been able to pilot a new, accessible and inclusive Music Appreciation group at the Hunter Club in the town this month.

The scheme’s impact will then be assessed by Norwich UEA’s School of Psychology to possibly develop a further bid for ongoing funding.

Seymour Quigley, curator of the album, said: “Everyone knows someone who suffers or has suffered with mental health. It is such a universal issue.

“I am glad they are using it for music therapy as music has played a huge part in my life to get me through hard times. I think the bands on the album will also be overjoyed that their passion is helping others.”

Mr Quigley said that after the success of that album and to raise more funds, a new download-only compilation, This was the Sound of Sugar Town, will be released on October 20.

The new project gave the curator a chance to delve in to the musical history of the town.

He said: “As it will soon be the 20th anniversary of BurySOUND, it felt like the right time to do this.

“Some of these bands on it are no longer on the scene with some even predating the internet.”

Mr Quigley said he had to go through his own hoardings of Bury band music as well as transferring tracks from vinyl and cassette tapes given to him by members of some of the old bands.

This was the Sound of Sugar Town is a 20-track album and will be available on all major digital platforms from Friday, October 20.