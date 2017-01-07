Bakers needed to bring birthday cheer to children around Bury St Edmunds and Thetford

A non-profit organisation which provides free personalised birthday cakes for children who might otherwise not get one is looking to recruit more volunteer bakers.

Free Cakes for Kids was established in Thetford in 2014 by Shauna Tate and was taken over last year by Naomi Norman who has since started expanding the service into the Bury St Edmunds area.

One of the Free Cakes For Kids Thetford creations ANL-170301-122139001

Calling on its mixed age and ability team of 21 bakers, the service makes and delivers cakes to people – put forward by organisations like Home Start, Sure Start, Thetford Food Bank and Bury’s Women’s Aid Centre or through self-referrals – who might otherwise find it difficult to provide a cake for their child.

“We do a lot with single parent families,” said Naomi, 31.

“We’ve got one family, I think she’s got four children under the age of 10. Her husband left her a couple of years ago and she’s been struggling ever since.

“She does OK for herself but it’s the little things that make the difference and that’s where we come in.”

One of Free Cakes For Kids Thetford baker Dionne Tooke's creations ANL-170301-122150001

So far the group has made around 55 cakes, with themes ranging from superheroes, like Batman and Ironman, to cartoon and film characters like Minions and Harry Potter.

“We always ask for a suggested theme because we like to make the cakes personalised for the children rather than just giving them a chocolate cake or a Victoria sponge,” said Namoi whose love of baking and desire to ‘give something back’ is the reason she first got involved.

“I know whenever I’ve delivered cakes, they’ve been so happy because it’s one less thing they’ve had to worry about to make their kid happy on their birthday.

“We know that what we do does help – it brings a tear to your eye because you know you made a difference to that mum or dad.”

To donate to the group, or to find out more about becoming a volunteer baker, email freecakesthetford@hotmail.com, call 07429 552773 or search ‘Free Cakes for Kids Thetford’ on Facebook.