Bags for life to be given to market shoppers for free

Students have designed a special market bag for life which will be given away free to shoppers in Bury St Edmunds this month.

Year seven pupils at St Benedict’s Catholic School rose to the challenge when asked to design a bag on what Bury market means to them.

Bury Market bag designers Louise Ollett, Joseph Bidewell and William Russell with Sharon Fairweather Market Development officer, Louise Gridley Artist in Residence at St Benedict's, Cllrs Robert Everitt and Peter Stevens and St Edmundsbury mayor Julia Wakelam Picture Mark Westley ANL-171101-150846009

They looked at brand identity and carried out market research before coming up with more than 100 designs.

St Edmundsbury Mayor Julia Wakelam chose three winners from a shortlist of 14 entries – William Russell for the design of the bag itself, Louise Ollett for her market brand logo and Joseph Bidewell for his catchy strapline.

These were incorporated into one design and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which runs the market, has had 2,000 of the bags made up.

On Wednesday, the winning pupils, council representatives and market traders launched the new bag for life which will be given away to market shoppers from Saturday (January 14) and Wednesday (January 18), while stocks last.

Cllr Wakelam said: “The professionalism and creativity of the pupils’ designs was fantastic and a real credit to the school. It made it very difficult to judge; in fact, although I had been asked to choose one design, I ended up choosing three.

“I am delighted with the final design and look forward to using my bag on my weekly shop in the market.”

The council is working in partnership with St Benedict’s artist-in-residence Louise Gridley to offer students wider art-based opportunities outside of the classroom.